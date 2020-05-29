Just In
Exoplanet Close To Size Of Earth Could Sustain Life In Future
Scientists have been trying to discover a habitable planet out in the galaxy since forever. There have been multiple expeditions carried out to search for an Earth-like planet that could sustain human life. And it seems like there has been a breakthrough in this search. A new planetary object called Proxima b has been located which is said to be of the same size as Earth.
The Proxima b has been discovered by ESPRESSO which is a Swiss-manufactures spectrograph. The planetary object is at a distance of around 4.2 light-years from the Sun and is currently orbiting around Proxima Centauri. This is amongst one of the closest stars to our solar system.
This is not the first time that the existence of Proxima b has come into notice. Back in 2016, HARPS (High Accuracy Velocity Planet Searcher) spectrograph discovered this planet. The mass of this exoplanet object is 1.17 times that of Earth and it is said to take just 11.2 days to complete its one revolution of orbit.
The temperature on Proxima b's surface is said to be similar to that of Earth. Its surface could have a temperature range of 30-degree to 90-degree Celsius. It is being considered to be habitable as our planet Earth is.
The discovery of Proxima b is definitely a new milestone in the hunt for new exoplanets that can support life like Earth. It has given us hope that more of such planetary objects can still be out there. Besides, Proxima b is quite far from Earth (4.2 light-years from the Sun).
So, it might take several users for us to reach there; even with all the advancement in the technology. Nevertheless, we expect some more developments in this field in the coming days and who know a completely habitable planet could be closer to Earth; still undiscovered.
