Facebook Messenger Rooms To Take On Zoom With Up To 50 Users On Video Calls

With the lockdown situation prevailing across the globe due to coronavirus outbreak, the workforce has resorted to remote working mode. And to stay connected, an online video conferencing platform like Zoom is what helping the companies with meetings.

However, the security concerns have put this app's popularity in jeopardy; making a way of rivals to take the center stage. Recently WhatsApp increased the number of users allowed in a group video call to compete with Zoom. Now, Facebook itself has introduced its very own platform for the same.

Facebook Messenger is the company's dedicated messaging service that comes with a provision for video calling. But, the number of participants allowed is limited. And instead of adding the support for additional users in a video call in the Messenger, the company has rather launched the Messenger Rooms that serves this purpose.

The Facebook Messenger Rooms will allow up to 50 users at a time during a video call. This will allow the companies and organizations to hold small meetings and seminars similar to Zoom. Also, it doesn't necessarily require a participant to have a Facebook ID to use this service.

For the non-Facebook account holders, they can participate in the meeting using the link shared via the host or any of the participants. There is no time limit set for any calls. It is worth noting that the Messenger Rooms is still not end-to-end encrypted. The security is kept intact by the encryption between the participants and Facebook servers. The company is said to be working on this feature and could implement this in the future.

As for the features, the Messanger Rooms will allow you to fiddle around with AR effects. If any room is created using a Facebook group, then the users of the same group will be added to the Rooms by default. Also, you can play around with background effects and mood lighting features. The Facebook Messenger is said to start rolling out for a handful of countries initially. The service is expected to expand to the remaining regions in the coming days.

