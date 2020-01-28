ENGLISH

    Facebook Not Allowing Employees To Travel To China

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    In the wake of coronavirus concern, Facebook has prohibited employees to travel to China. While the rest other employees who are based in China have been advised by the giant American online social media app, to work from home. The life-threatening virus has been continuously spreading across the world's most populous country, and people traveling from China are subjected to airport screenings.

    Facebook Not Allowing Employees To Travel To China

     

    In case, the employees need to visit China, they will have to get specific approval, by Facebook. The restrictions on travel are likely to affect Facebook's hardware segment, which is responsible for selling portal video chat hubs, Oculus virtual reality headsets, and more. It is because of the hardware requirement, employees from the U.S. travel frequently to China, to look after the product development.

    Also, these officials meet with suppliers and examine transport prototypes, in China. The travel restrictions will surely sluggish engineering and managerial requirements on the upcoming devices. Since the product development and supplies couldn't get properly inspected, the devices would either arrive late in the market or might even get disbarred from developing.

    However, Facebook is likely to be in a less difficult situation, as the company produces smaller hardware products. But, the plight could take a major toll over giants such as Apple Inc., Amazon, and Alphabet Inc.'s Google. As these companies' immense supply chain extends to China and other Asian regions.

    In contemporary to Facebook, gaming hardware maker Razer also proposed travel restrictions to China. California-based Razer, which is known for producing gaming laptops and accessories, has many offices in China and other parts of Asia as well. Even Razer would be facing a revenue crisis over delay in product development.

    Amazon, on the other hand, hasn't yet said that it will impose travel prohibition to China, but it is closely following the W.H.O's guidelines. It must be noted that Facebook proposed the travel restriction after it learned that the virus has killed over 100 people in China and has been epidemic over more than 10 countries.

    Read More About: facebook app news
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 13:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2020

    Best Phones

