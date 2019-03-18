ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Facebook removed 1.5 million New Zealand mass shooting videos in first 24 hours

    Facebook removed 1.5 million videos from its online platform in the initial 24 hours of New Zealand mass shooting.

    By
    |

    The dangerous and disgraceful mass shooting in New Zealand tragically occurred on Friday last week. In the terror attack around 50 individuals were shot dead, 31 people got injured and 9 are in a critical condition. Many videos related to the attack were upload on different social media by the users. However, Facebook immediately removed 1.5 million videos from its online platform in the first 24 hours after the attack.

    Facebook removed 1.5 million New Zealand mass shooting videos

     

    "In the first 24 hours we removed 1.5 million videos of the attack globally, of which over 1.2 million were blocked at upload...," Facebook posted on Twitter.

    Facebook posted on its Twitter handle announcing that it has been asked by the authorities to remove all the alleged shooter's Facebook and Instagram accounts.

    "Out of respect for the people affected by this tragedy and the concerns of local authorities, we're also removing all edited versions of the video that do not show graphic content," Mia Garlick, Facebook New Zealand commented on the same thread.

    Apart from Facebook, other social media website including Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube are also working on to remove the videos. Reddit has also banned a subreddit called r/watchpeopledie.

    Facebook has truly endeavoured to expel a large number of videos from the online platform, which is really a challenge in its self. It has proved that the company has gained skills in monitoring and evacuating offensive, illegal and disturbing content from the social media website.

    Source

    Read More About: facebook new zealand attack app news
    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue