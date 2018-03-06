Facebook said it was a mistake running a survey on Pedophilia

Facebook the social media giant is in news again for a survey which seems to have offended its user base. As per some reports from Beebom the social media giant ran a survey for some users asking them how they think the company should handle paedophiles on its social networking platform.

It is being reported that the social media giant was seeking opinions from users on what its rules should be in regards to a private message in which an adult man asks a 14-year-old for objectionable pictures. The survey questions were accompanied by multiple-choice answers which included allowing the content or stopping it. What is more surprising is the fact that the answer to the question doesn't include the option of contacting the police at any given point.

After facing a lot of criticism on this topic Facebook's Product VP, Guy Rosen admitted the fact that it was a mistake, He further adds that this should have never been a part of any survey. Further, a Facebook spokesperson also added that "We have prohibited child grooming on Facebook since our earliest days; we have no intention of changing this, and we regularly work with the police to ensure that anyone found acting in such a way is brought to justice."

Following this Facebook should be more stringent about the content being posted on its platform. The content posted should be checked thoroughly before it is being allowed on the platform. We hope that Facebook will be extra cautious in the future and protect its user base from such bad content.

In recent events, Facebook also had banned advertisements for cryptocurrency including ICO (Initial coin offerings) etc as "intentionally broad" policy against the misleading marketing. The effect of the ban could also be seen its other platforms including Instagram, Audience Network and Messenger.

