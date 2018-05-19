Facebook Stories start testing ads in the US, Mexico and Brazil

It has been almost over a year that Facebook had introduced the 'Stories' feature on its platform. Now, a year later the social media giant is looking towards monetizing the feature by running short video ads on its platform, Facebook has made an announcement that it will begin testing ads on the Facebook stories from Thursday in the U.S, Mexico, and Brazil. The company had also announced that the 'Stories' feature now has around 150 million of daily active users around the globe.

It is being reported that the video ads on Stories will be of 5 to 15 seconds of duration; however, a user will get the option to skip them. The ads are not clickable at the moment; however, it seems that Facebook plans on adding the functionality soon in the future. It is also believed that Facebook has not only signed up for several ad-partners for Stories but also be able to run its own ads for Oculus on its platform.

It is being further reported that once the ads are rolled out completely, the advertisers will further be able to extend their Instagram stories and advertisements to the Facebook stories. This will further allow the advertisers to automatically reformat their News Feed ads with color matching image border and texts and will be shown at the bottom.

Also, Zoheb Hajiyani, Facebook's product manager believes that the advertisers will find value in marketing their products on the platform. Hajiyani further mentioned that the company will try its level best not to make the adverts annoying to the users. He further adds that "Ads in stories have added a lot of value for businesses on Instagram, and we believe we can do the same on Facebook. Ensuring that this is a good experience for people using the product will be our top priority".