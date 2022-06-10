Fast Radio Burst Detected From 3 Billion Light Years: Signs Of Alien Life? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Space researchers, astronomers, astronauts, and many other enthusiasts have been curious about life on other planets. NASA and other premier space agencies have been working on discovering the possibility of finding life apart from Earth. Now, Chinese scientists have found fast radio bursts from three billion light-years. Are they from aliens?

Fast Radio Burst Detected

Going into the details, the new active fast radio bust was first reported by China's state-run Global Times. According to the report, the China Five-Hundred-Meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope or FAST spotted the fast radio burst from a distance of three billion light-years.

Fast Radio Bursts or FRBs are a type of radio frequency. Here, the FRBs are brief flashes of radio frequency lasting for a few milliseconds. The Chinese report states the FRB named FRB190520B was detected from a dwarf galaxy.

What's even more interesting is that this isn't the first time we're heard of FRBs, particularly the FRB190520B. Previously, the same FRB190520B was spotted in Guizhou, China in 2019. Even before that, another FRB called FRB121102A was spotted by the US Arecibo Radio Telescope in 2016.

It's safe to say that these fast radio bursts have been detected for quite some time now. However, the origin of FRBs is still unclear as no one can trace them to their source. This is also why many speculate that the FRBs are being sent by ETs or aliens.

Are FRBs Coming From Aliens?

On the other hand, the Global Times says that only five percent of FRBs from more than a hundred are active. What's more, the new FRB190520B has been persistently active, which also indicates a repeated message from the source. Here, the FRB FRB190520B reportedly has the highest ambient electron density.

It was also reported to show reliable bursting behaviors with four bursts recorded in just the first 24 seconds. In comparison, individual radio bursts emit once and don't repeat whereas fast radio bursts reportedly send out short, energetic radio waves multiple times.

Astronomers have traced these FRBs to the galaxies they have been observing and studying. But they are yet to determine what causes the bright, intense fast radio bursts. They are also raising questions if there are two types of FRBs or more, and what they could symbolize.

Best Mobiles in India