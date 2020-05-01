Find Out How To Avail Discounts, Offers And Cashbacks On Pre-Booking Of LG Products News oi-Rohit Arora

The COVID-19 outbreak has brought businesses to a standstill. The technology industry has also been hit hard as the brands had to suspend all on-ground activities to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. While the deliveries of the technology products and consumer durables will commence post lockdown as per Govt. guidelines, brands are now facilitating the online pre-bookings for the products.

Some brands are now initiating the online purchase of products to streamline business operations. LG is one of the first few consumer durable majors in India to open pre-booking for all its products. The company has also announced some lucrative offers for early buyers. You can now pre-book LG products online and get gifts up to Rs. 10,000. These offers are available across product categories in Home Appliances, Home Electronics and Mobile segment.

Customers purchasing Home Appliances including Refrigerator, Air conditioner, Washing Machine, Water Purifier, Air Purifier, Dishwasher or Microwave can avail the following discounts and offers.

Cashback of up to 12.5% with partner bank cards like ICICI, Standard Chartered, HDFC, SBI and Bank of Baroda

Flexi EMI schemes with 0 down payment on products

Up to 44% discount on 4 years of AMC and an assured gift voucher of up to Rs. 5,000.

Extended 1+4 year magnetron warranty on select models of Microwave

Free maintenance package worth Rs 4,200 for water purifiers

5 year PCB warranty on inverter air conditioners

Chance to win LK7 Speakers on booking Flat Panel Display /LG audio products

One EMI waiver up-to Rs. 17,500 and 15% cashback (maximum Rs.15,000) on purchase of select OLED /UHD TVs

If you were eyeing the LG's recently launched G8X ThinQ smartphone, it's the right time to make a purchase. You can register on the company's website to get an instant discount of Rs. 5000 and Jabra BT headset at RS. 1,999.

Last but not the least; the company has also announced a lucky draw which will reward the lucky winners' gift vouchers of up to Rs. 10,000.

As notified by LG, the booking period is from April 29, 2020, to May 15, 2020, and purchase period is till May 30, 2020. Bookings can be made on the company's official website.

Log on to LG's official India website

The comany has divided the products in three categories- Home Appliances, Home Entertainment and Mobile Phones

Click on 'Know More' to find out details on individual products

