Find out why Xiaomi removed this promotional ad from its Twitter account

Huawei and OnePlus have already faced a hard time in terms of smartphone marketing back in 2014. Now it seems that Xiaomi has also found itself in the same circumstance. The company has recently tweeted a video so bad that it has to remove it after getting trolled by the customers.

The company has already removed the video ad, but Android Police has managed to save it before delete. The show a couple sleeping on the bed, where the man is fumbling his smartphone. The video shows he was clandestinely responding to late-night messages from another woman. The conversation was shown on Facebook Messenger. In the end, it was shown that he got caught bet his wife.

The content going with the first tweet suggested that he'd have pulled off his endeavours at cheating if he'd been using a Mi 9 SE. The company's tweet reads, "Naughty boy! He should've tried using #Mi9SE #48MPInYourPocket."

The tweet was posted by Xiaomi's Mi Malaysia account, later which was deleted, the content and production quality look very poor and it's not going to favour the company by any mean. Hope company will not make this type of ridiculous post in future and get criticized by their potential customers.

