Firefox Advance extension will suggest recommendations based on browsing history

Mozilla has recently made an announcement that it will be introducing a new feature for the Firefox web browser which is dubbed as 'Advance'. The new feature will utilize machine learning program so that it can suggest the users' new websites and pages based on their browsing history and web surfing activities. The browser will be offering all the suggestions in real-time which is expected to make it easy for the users to find topics of their interests. The new extension comes as a part of Mozilla's Test Pilot program.

Once a user has activated the Advance extension, it will keep a track of a user's internet surfing patterns including the website he/she visits and what kind of content the user goes through on a regular basis. This will allow the extension to act accordingly and offer the users recommendations on a real-time basis. The suggested recommendation will appear in a form vertical sidebar on the left side of the screen.

"Advance delivers real-time recommendations to your Firefox sidebar while you browse. Advance uses your current browsing to suggest related news and similar pages to read next, and uses your browsing history to create a personalized feed of quality content."

The Advance extension offers recommendations on new content in two different forms or patterns. The first pattern consists of real-time recommendations that suggest content relevant to the ongoing web browsing session. The recommendations will be shown below the 'Read Next' heading on the vertical sidebar. While the second pattern is a long-term comprehensive learning-based recommendations algorithm. These recommendations move through the browsing history and suggest content which is relevant and consists the 'For You' section on the sidebar.

A blog post from Mozilla mentions that the Advance extension is based on machine learning technology which is developed by a company named Laserlike. This allows content discovery which is based on web browsing activity and gives the users a wide range of topics from a number of sources from the internet.

The Advance extension will offer completely personalized recommendations. Thus, when a user finds something in the 'Read Next' or the 'For You' section which is not relevant to their search they will have the option to mark it as 'Not interesting, off-topic/spam, block sites' along with submitting a personal feedback which will help the Advance feature to improve.

Mozilla has also announced a few privacy features for the Advance extension. Notably, if a user is browsing the web in private mode or has deactivated the extension, the browser will not save any data regarding their web browsing activity. Interested users can try the Advance extension on Windows, macOS and Linux platforms.