First ever person to set foot on Mars will be a woman: NASA News oi-Vishal Kawadkar NASA has women at the forefront of its future missions.

The first person to ever set foot on Mars could be a woman. At least that's what NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine believes. "It's likely to be a woman, the first next person on the Moon. It's also true that the first person on Mars is likely to be a woman," CNN cited Bridenstine on a radio talk show "Science Friday."

Bridenstine didn't reveal any specific name but indicated that women are at the forefront of NASA's upcoming missions. The space agency will also be conducting an all-female spacewalk at the end of the month. Astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Koch will be there in space all by themselves for up to seven hours, said NASA.

"So these are great days. We have the first all-female spacewalk happening this month at the end of March, which is, of course, National Women's Month," Bridenstine said.

Both the astronauts were part of the 2013 astronaut class, where half of the strength were females. As of now, 34 percent of NASA's active astronauts are women, according to the space agency.

"NASA is committed to making sure we have a broad and diverse set of talent and we're looking forward to the first woman on the moon," Bridenstine said.

As for NASA's future missions, the first unmanned demonstrations will take place in 2024 and 2026, said Jim Bridenstine, NASA chief. "This time, when we go to the Moon, we're actually going to stay," he said. "We're not going to leave flags and footprints and then come home, to not go back for another 50 years."