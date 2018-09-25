ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Flipkart acquires Israeli-based company Upstream Commerce

The acquisition is in line with Flipkart's vision to solve e-commerce challenges through technology innovations.

By

Related Articles

    India's largest e-commerce marketplace Flipkart today said that it has acquired Israeli-based Upstream Commerce to deliver insights to its sellers.

    Flipkart acquires Israeli-based company Upstream Commerce

    "With the Upstream acquisition, we will now have tech and talent presence across Asia, US, and Israel, some of the key global hubs for innovation. The team at Upstream Commerce is highly talented and as we welcome them to Flipkart we are also looking forward to making Israel one of our excellence centers to do cutting-edge data science work," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart.

    Post the acquisition, the Upstream Commerce team, while continuing to work out of Israel, will become a part of Flipkart.

    "During our discussion, as we got to know more about Flipkart, we realized that we share the same passion for technology and the same vision for the contribution of data science to the future and success of online retail. The choice and vision of Flipkart to establish its presence in Israel through acquiring Upstream Commerce is a significant vote of confidence in the company's team, technology, and domain expertise, and are looking forward to helping to grow the presence of Flipkart in Israel," Amos Peleg, CEO Upstream Commerce said.

    The acquisition is in line with Flipkart's vision to solve e-commerce challenges through technology innovations- both through in-house efforts as well as inorganic route, and will help provide wider selection and better pricing for Flipkart customers.

    Upstream Commerce was backed by YL Ventures as a leading investor from its inception to acquisition. Avendus Capital was the financial advisor to Upstream Commerce.

    Read More About: flipkart news e-commerce
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 21:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 25, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue