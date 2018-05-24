Flipkart Apple Week sale: Hefty discounts on iPhone X, MacBook Air and more

This must be a good news for Apple fans, who are planning to buy Apple products for a long time and waiting for some discounts to arrive. Flipkart is hosting Apple Week which is offering some hefty discounts on the Apple devices. The 7-day offer will go on till May 27.

The Indian e-commerce website is also offering cashback on a variety of Apple products including several iPhone variants, MacBook Air, iPad, iPad Pro and Apple Watch series. Interested ones can check out the website for the exclusive offers.

If you are making the purchase from your ICICI Bank then you will receive a 10 percent cash back on the bank's credit cards and EMI transactions. Flipkart is also offering an assured buyback value of up to 50 percent on select iPhone models. Buyers can also avail up to Rs. 10,000 cashback on purchase of select products with ICICI Bank credit card EMI transactions.

Under the Flipkart's Apple Week sale, iPhone X is priced starting at Rs. 85,999, down from Rs. 89,000. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are now available starting at Rs. 62,999, the regular base price starts at Rs. 67,999.

However if you are not interested in new iPhone then, here are the deals on the old Apple iPhone 6s (32GB) which is now available at Rs. 33,999, the iPhone 7 (32GB) can be purchased at Rs. 46,999 , and the iPhone SE (32GB) now available at Rs. 17,999.

The Apple iPad 2017 model with Wi-Fi and 32GB storage is now offered at Rs. 22,900, which Rs 5010 less than the actual MRP of the device. On the other hand, Apple Watch editions with Series 1 starting at Rs. 22,900, and the latest Series 3 is coming with the price tag of Rs. 29,900. However, the Apple Watch Series 2 is 'out-of-stock' currently.

If you are planning for an Apple MacBook Air then this deal is perfect for you. The device is available at Rs 55,990. The AirPods are listed at Rs 11, 499 and the EarPods are available at Rs 1,899 lastly Apple TV (32GB) is priced at Rs. 14,698.

