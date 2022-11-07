Flipkart Axis Bank Super Elite Credit Card Launched; Better Than Amazon ICICI Card? News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

Flipkart and Axis Bank have announced a new credit card for online shoppers. The new Flipkart Axis Bank Super Elite credit card can be used to make purchases on the e-commerce portal. Following each transaction, customers will earn SuperCoins, which is the rewards redemption system offered by Flipkart to get additional discounts and offers.

Initially, customers will get 500 SuperCoins on the activation of their new card. Let's take a look at the other details and how it compares against the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Flipkart Axis Bank Super Elite Card Benefits

The newly launched Flipkart Axis Bank Super Elite Card includes benefits such as 500 SuperCoins on activating the card, a 15 percent discount on Flipkart flight bookings, ₹500 off on Myntra, 30 percent off on items bought on Flipkart Health+, 10 percent off on ClearTrip flight bookings, 25 percent off on ClearTrip hotel bookings, two months of YouTube Premium trial membership, and one year of Lenskart Gold membership.

In addition to these, customers will also get 12 extra SuperCoins per ₹100 spent on Flipkart. For transactions made elsewhere, users will get two SuperCoins per ₹100 spent. There will be further benefits for Flipkart Plus members as they will get 16 SuperCoins for every ₹100 spent on the platform. For transactions over ₹2,500, Plus members will get 400 SuperCoins while non-Plus members will get 200 SuperCoins.

These earned SuperCoins can be used on other platforms, including Myntra, ClearTrip, YouTube, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and more. There will be a 20 percent discount on select restaurants and a 1 percent waiver on fuel surcharge on using the Flipkart Axis Bank Super Elite Card.

How to Get Flipkart Axis Bank Super Elite Card?

Flipkart has set eligibility criteria to select customers to get the Flipkart Axis Bank Super Elite Card. Salaried employees with a minimum monthly income of ₹15,000 while independent earners and self-employed professionals should have a minimum monthly income of ₹30,000.

Interested customers can apply for the Flipkart Axis Bank Super Elite Card by heading to this link and selecting Apply Now. You will get an SMS on the registered mobile number alongside a link to apply for the credit card. Notably, there is a joining fee of ₹500, which will be billed in the first month's statement. This fee will be waived off if the spending surpasses ₹2 lakh in one year.

Is it Better Than Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Card?

The Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card does not include any joining fee or annual fee. It includes higher benefits for Prime members. Also, it lets users choose three or six months of no-cost EMI payment. Let's take a look at a smartphone price comparison to know more. However, there seem to be more benefits with the Flipkart card as it offers SuperCoin rewards. You can consider applying for the Flipkart Axis Bank Super Elite Card if you purchase from Flipkart and Myntra quite often.

