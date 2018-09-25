Flipkart Big Billion Days: Dates and offers an more

Flipkart has some good news for the shopping enthusiasts. The e-commerce giant is going to bring back its "Big Billions Days" sale starting 10 October 2018. The fifth sale in the series of Big Billion Days sale will offer various products at discounts and sale across all categories.

The sale will offer products such as large appliances, electronics, accessories, personal and home care products and more. To mark the festive season in the country the platform will allot each day for the specific category of products.

The first day of the sale i.e October 10th will have offers and discounts on products such as home and furniture, TVs and appliances, fashion & beauty, smart devices, personal care appliances and more. On October 11th the platform will offer electronic devices, smartphones, and other accessories and the final two days of the sale i.e October 12-14, all of the products across all categories will be offered at discounts.

Flipkart has also teamed up with MasterCard and will offer multiple payment options for the users. The latest Big Billion Days sale powered by MasterCard comes with a theme "Ab India Hoga Budget Se Mukt", this hints that the platform will offer huge discounts and multiple payment options for the users. Also, users making purchases using the HDFC Bank debit and credit cards will get exclusive offers. The other payment options that will be offered during the sale will include No Cost EMIs on Bajaj Finesev EMI Cards and other leading cards.

Flipkart has also joined hands with renowned celebrities such as Amitabh Bacchan, Virat Kohli and others to mark the celebration sale offers. In addition to the aforementioned offers, users will also get financing options on Flipkart Cardless Credit using which the customers will be able to get a credit line of up to Rs 60,000. Users will also get the benefits on Flipkart Pay Later with which they can pay the amount for the products later at their convenience. We will keep you further posted with the updates on Flipkart's and other brand's sale, so stay tuned for updates.

