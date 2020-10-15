Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale SBI Offers You Can Avail News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As we are nearing the festival season, there are some attractive deals and discounts everywhere. Its raining discounts across both online and offline retailers across the country. Talking about the online world, Flipkart is offering irresistible discounts on numerous product categories including electronics, making it the right time for you to purchase your favorite product at a discount.

In addition to the offers and discounts, Flipkart has teamed up with SBI for enticing deals and discounts and the bank provides discounts on smartphones, laptops, electronics, and more. You can avail these discounts that are detailed below by using Flipkart SBI credit and debit cards.

Flipkart SBI Offers

Flipkart and SBI have teamed to provide offers to everyone and not only the SBI account holders. Firstly, there will be 10% instant discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale from October 16 and October 21. The discount will be capped at Rs. 1,250 on using the debit card and Rs. 1,750 on the credit card on October 16 and October 17. Likewise, between October 18 and October 21, the maximum discount will be Rs. 1,000 on the debit card and Rs. 1,500 on using the SBI credit card. However, to avail this discount, the cart value should be above Rs. 5,000 or more. And, the maximum discount is applicable only once per card.

Furthermore, you can avail EMI payment option on an SBI debit card for up to Rs. 75,000 and payback in easy and convenient installments at an extremely affordable interest rate, provided you shop for minimum Rs. 8,000. With the SBI credit cards, you can get a no-cost EMI payment option on purchasing smartphones, TVs, laptops, and more and pay on a monthly basis without any interest. What's interesting is that you can choose EMI payment options for up to 12 months without any processing fee and tedious documentation.

Why wait? If you want to buy your favorite products, then this sale that is going on right now on Flipkart is the right time to get attractive offers.

