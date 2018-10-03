ENGLISH

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Smartphones offers and discount

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is coming and the e-commerce website has already started teasing the offers on smartphones. All you need to know.

    Its October and the festive season is on, this season all the e-commerce platforms conduct sales with attractive offers. So if you are planning to buy something in the category of mobile and gadgets then hold your purchase till October 10. e-commerce giant Flipkart is hosting is The Big Billion Days sale from October 10 to October 14. The online store is promising to give up to 80 percent sale on gadgets and accessories.

    The sale hasn't started but Flipkart has started teasing the discounts and offers on the smartphones. The teaser page has revealed the discounts on Honor phones and a new price for Moto Z2 Force. Here are the offer prices which you can avail during the sale.

    Honor 7S at Rs 6,499

    If you are looking to buy Honor 7s then this is the best time to grab the phone. According to the teaser page, the phone will be listed for Rs 6,499. The smartphone is getting a discount for the first time after its launch. Currently, the smartphone is listed on the e-commerce website at Rs 6,999 which means it's getting a discount of Rs 500 only. However, the company claims to offer a discount of Rs 1,500.

    Moto Z2 Force at less than Rs 20,000

    The Moto Z2 Force is said to be getting the biggest discount among all the smartphones. The device is listed on the teaser page for Rs 1_,999 suggesting that the smartphone will be priced under Rs 20,000. This listing reveals that the Motorola phone will definitely receive a discount of at least Rs 15,000.

    Honor 7A at Rs 7,999

    Honor 7Aa is another entry-level smartphone from Huawei's sub-brand Honor. The smartphone will be available for grabs at Rs 7,999. The listing suggests that the phone will receive a discount of Rs 3,000.
    The phone flaunts a 5.7-inch display, and powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 CPU, clubbed with 3GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage. You can also expand the storage via MicroSD card. On the optical front the Honor 7A sports dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, it houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The device is fueled by a 3,000mAh battery and runs on EMUI 8.0 based on Android Oreo.

    Deals on smartphones

    Lenovo K8 Plus was launched with a price tag of Rs 9,999, but it is also getting discount during the sale. Flipkart is also teasing a discount on 64GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy On NXT, which is priced at Rs 17,990. The Oppo A71 is said to be available with a hefty discount. However the price is not disclosed yet, so we have to wait for the sale.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 3, 2018
