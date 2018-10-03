Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Smartphones offers and discount

Honor 7S at Rs 6,499

If you are looking to buy Honor 7s then this is the best time to grab the phone. According to the teaser page, the phone will be listed for Rs 6,499. The smartphone is getting a discount for the first time after its launch. Currently, the smartphone is listed on the e-commerce website at Rs 6,999 which means it's getting a discount of Rs 500 only. However, the company claims to offer a discount of Rs 1,500.

Moto Z2 Force at less than Rs 20,000

The Moto Z2 Force is said to be getting the biggest discount among all the smartphones. The device is listed on the teaser page for Rs 1_,999 suggesting that the smartphone will be priced under Rs 20,000. This listing reveals that the Motorola phone will definitely receive a discount of at least Rs 15,000.

Honor 7A at Rs 7,999

Honor 7Aa is another entry-level smartphone from Huawei's sub-brand Honor. The smartphone will be available for grabs at Rs 7,999. The listing suggests that the phone will receive a discount of Rs 3,000.

The phone flaunts a 5.7-inch display, and powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 CPU, clubbed with 3GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage. You can also expand the storage via MicroSD card. On the optical front the Honor 7A sports dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, it houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The device is fueled by a 3,000mAh battery and runs on EMUI 8.0 based on Android Oreo.

Deals on smartphones

Lenovo K8 Plus was launched with a price tag of Rs 9,999, but it is also getting discount during the sale. Flipkart is also teasing a discount on 64GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy On NXT, which is priced at Rs 17,990. The Oppo A71 is said to be available with a hefty discount. However the price is not disclosed yet, so we have to wait for the sale.