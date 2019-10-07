Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019 Is Here; Top Deals From Top Brands News oi-Vivek

t's raining deals in here. Just a few days after the Big Billion Days sale, the e-commerce giant is back with the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019. Under this sale, the company is offering discounts and price cuts on smart TVs, smartphones, and other electronic devices. The upcoming online extravaganza sale will commence from October 12 and will last up till October 16.

Just like the Big Billion Days 2019, Flipkart Plus pupils will have early access to the deals, starting from 08:00 PM, October 11. Besides, SBI credit card users can get a flat discount of 10 percent.

Though the company has not revealed the exact deals, the teasers hint that the brand has tied-up with smartphone OEMs to offer additional discounts and buyback offers. Besides, smart TVs and home appliances will also available with up to 75 percent off over the MRP.

Other electronic accessories like smartwatches, headphones, laptops, and DSLRs will also attract amazing price cuts of up to 90 percent. Besides, some products will be available with no-cost EMI and the company will have an offer for over 3 crore products.

Fashion and beauty products will also be on sale with a starting price of Rs. 99 and the products from more than ten thousand brands will be on sale for a span of four days. Users can expect to get deals on daily use products like face-wash, toys, and sporting equipment as well.

Last but not least, the company will sell groceries for just Re. 1. And users can also find lucrative deals on flight bookings.

In a similar fashion, Flipkart's rivalry brand Amazon is also hosting a sale called HDFI festive treats, where, the e-commerce behemoth is offering some serious offers on smartphones from Samsung, Realme, Redmi, Oppo, Vivo, and Nokia.

