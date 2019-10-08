Flipkart Big Diwali Sale (Oct 12th to 16th): Offers On Smartphones, Laptops, Accessories And More

Well, the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale will go live from October 12 to October 16. The 4-hour early access sale will debut on October 11 at 8 PM for the Flipkart Plus members to grab the deals ahead of the others.

The e-commerce portal will offer attractive discounts of up to 80% on mobiles, laptops, home appliances, fashion, beauty, furniture, and other categories.

In addition to discounts and deals, there will be no cost EMI and Flipkart Pay Later payment options for the convenience of buyers. Also, buyers will get SBI Bank credit card holders will get an instant discount of 10% on all purchases.

Great Discounts On Top Mobile Brands

This is the right time for those who are planning to upgrade to a new smartphone. There are attractive options such as BuyBack Guarantee and Complete Mobile Protection plan. Well, smartphones such as Realme C2, Realme 5, Vivo Z1 Pro and Redmi Note 7S will be available at discount during the sale.

Top-Rated Smartwatches From Rs. 999

When it comes to accessories, there will be unbelievable discounts on top-rated smartwatches from numerous brands. You can get smartwatches starting from Rs. 999 with no cost EMI payment and exchange offers as well. There will be up to 90% discount on top brands, claims the listing.

Up To 50% Off On Laptops

Looking for a laptop? Well, the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale will provide attractive discounts of up to 50% on select laptops. As of now, the models are not known but there will be no cost EMI and exchange benefits as well for buyers to upgrade to their favorite laptop.

Up To 75% Off On Headphones And Speakers

Music buffs can grab the best headphones and speakers at the best possible pricing during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019. There are discounts on Bluetooth headphones, Bluetooth speakers, wired headphones, laptop speakers, home entertainment speakers, party speakers, truly wireless headphones and soundbars.

Cameras Starting From Rs. 17,999

Want to upgrade a camera? This Diwali could be the right time to do so as the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019 lists DSLRs and Mirrorless cameras at unbelievable pricing starting from Rs. 17,999. There are offerings from numerous brands such as Nikon, Canon and more.

Up To 75% Off On TV Appliances

TVs and appliances also get the best discount during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. During the sale period, you will get up to 75% off on over 50,000 products including cardless credit and complete appliance protection.

This sale includes appliances such as bestselling refrigerators, geysers, fans, irons, mixers, RO water purifiers and more.

50% to 80% Off On Fashion Products

Not only gadgets but also other products including fashion products are available at lucrative discount during the sale. You can get 50% to 80% discount on fashion products from over 1000 brands. Get men's footwear at 40% to 80% discount, watches and trolleys at up to 80% discount, and apparel at 50% to 80% discount.

Beauty, Baby Care, Toys And More From Rs. 99

If you are looking for toys or baby care products or beauty products, then you can get hold of these from as low as Rs. 99 from Flipkart during the Diwali sale. It includes sports and fitness products, stationery and books as well.

Up To 80% Off On Home Essentials And Furniture

During the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019, you can get tools and utility products, furniture including wooden double beds, bestselling bedsheets and upholstery and kitchen and dining essentials from as low as Rs. 49. Also, you can get an enticing discount of 40% to 80% on these products during the Flipkart sale. There is also free delivery and installation from across 5000 brands.

Up To 90% Off On Flipkart Brands

If you want to try out products in the Flipkart Brands, then you can get up to 90% off on over 350 categories including MarQ and Flipkart SmartBuy products.

Grocery Deals From Re. 1

This Flipkart Diwali sale is also the right time for buying groceries as the e-commerce portal will sell groceries from as low as Re. 1. So, you can shop for groceries this Diwali from Flipkart.