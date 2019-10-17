ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Diwali Sale (Oct 21st to 25th): Offers On Smartphones, Gadgets, And More

    By
    |

    Keeping the festive season in mind, Flipkart has further extended its Diwali sales from October(21st to 25th). The sales offer more attractive offers on several smartphones and other electronic products. The offers mainly constitute heavy discounts on these products which will instantly make you go for the purchasing of these electronic products and devices.

    Mobiles at Lowest Price
     

    Mobiles at Lowest Price

    The users can buy several mobiles via Flipkart at their lowest given price figures. The users will also get a complete mobile protection plan on these devices.

    Up To 50% Off On TV And Appliances

    Up To 50% Off On TV And Appliances

    You will be getting up to 50% off on several TVs and appliances. These products are from brands such as LG, Samsung, TCL, and more.

    Up To 90% Off On Electronics And Accessories

    Up To 90% Off On Electronics And Accessories

    Several electronics and accessories can be purchased with up to 90% off. These products include DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, smartwatches, and many more. You can have a DSLR named Nikon D5600 DSLR body with dual-lens at Rs. 45,999 with 30% off. You can even have some laptops with up to 50% off.

    Up To 80% Off On Fashion
     

    Up To 80% Off On Fashion

    All your fashion products covering shoes, men's accessories, women's apparel, and other fashion products can be obtained with up to 80% off.

    Starts From Rs 99 Beauty, Toys, Babycare, And More

    Starts From Rs 99 Beauty, Toys, Babycare, And More

    Several beauty products, toys, baby care, and more are available from Rs. 99. You can have 40% to 90% off on several sports products.

    Up To 40% To 90% Off On Home Essentials

    Up To 40% To 90% Off On Home Essentials

    The consumers will seek a discount from 40% to 90% on several home essentials. These essentials cover kitchen and dining essentials that are available from Rs. 49.

    Up To 85% Off On Flipkart Brands

    Up To 85% Off On Flipkart Brands

    Flipkart is offering up to 85% off on its several brands. These brands include home, electronics, and other appliances.

    Flipkart Diwali Offers

    Offers by Flipkart are 10% instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards, unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, better cashback on HDFC bank debit cards, extra discounts with Axis bank buzz credit cards, and more. You will also get warranty services on these smartphones.

    The users who are entitled to Plus membership can get early access to four hours before the sales start.

    Story first published: Friday, October 18, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
