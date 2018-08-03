Flipkart Big Freedom Sale: Heavy discounts and offers on mobiles, laptops and more

Flipkart The Big Freedom Sale: Offers on Smartphones, Laptops, TVs

If you are planning to buy a good smartphone under your budget then this is the best time to buy. Flipkart is offering a discount of up to 30 percent on any mobile as per your desire. Samsung has recently launched its Galaxy On Max exclusively on Flipkart. Now the e-commerce site is giving an exciting discount on the smartphone.



Best selling smartphones like Moto G5 Plus and Xiaomi mid-range phones are also up with a discounted price. Moreover, buyers can also avail an extra 10 percent discount with their HDFC bank credit and debit card transactions.

Flipkart The Big Freedom Sale: Offers on home appliances and more

The home appliances and accessories cover a wide range of products including art decor, furniture, cushion covers, vases, painting and more all the product in this category will be available at a very low price. The e-commerce website is also providing a discount on kitchen accessories including cookware, serving and dining utensils, glassware and more.

People who are interested in reading will also get some exciting offers on books, novels, biographies and more. Buyers will get the latest edition of competitive books with a discount of 30% and more.

Flipkart is also offering some great deals on Fashion brands. Buyers will receive discounts on designer clothes, footwear, sunglasses and other accessories.

Offers on laptops and games

The Flipkart Big Freedom is also providing a discount on big brands like Apple, Dell, HP, Asus, Acer in the form of notebooks touchscreen laptops, two-in-one tablets and more. The one who loves watching movies and playing high-end games can avail the best deals on smart TVs with ultra-clear displays, high-quality built-in speakers, and the smartest sound modes.

Additional offers

Buyers with HDFC Bank credit and debit card will receive an additional 10 percent instant cash back on any purchase during the sale. But there us a catch her your minimum transaction amount must be Rs 5,000 to receive the cashback of Rs. 1500. Customers can download the Flipkart app and get benefits worth Rs. 6000. The Big Freedom Sale offers are applicable to Flipkart web, app, and Flipkart Lite.