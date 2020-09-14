Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Lets You Pre-Book Gadgets At Re. 1: Here’s How It Works News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2020 is all set to kickstart from September 18. This three-day sale will last until September 20. The e-commerce platform is all set to provide a slew of discounts and offers during this sale that will make it the best time to upgrade to your favorite products.

While the details regarding the offers are yet to be revealed, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale will let buyers avail discounts such as cardless credit, no-cost EMI plans, and exchange discounts. It will also offer complete appliance protection with some products along with exchange discounts and no-cost EMI payment option.

Pre-Book At Re.1 On Flipkart

The e-commerce portal is also providing customers with a chance to pre-book the devices that they wish to purchase during the sale for as low as Re. 1. The pre-booking offer is valid only on September 15 and September 16. And, those who use SBI cards for the purchase are eligible to get discounts on both regular and EMI transactions.

Detailing on this Re. 1 offer, buyers can pre-book their favorite products by paying just Re. 1. This is one of the highlights of the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. It will ensure that users get assured access to the stock when it goes on sale. Upon pre-booking a product at Re. 1, users will have to wait for the actual sale to debut. And, the rest of the payment has to be made by September 18, 11:59 AM.

This is definitely a good move from the company as it ensures that buyers who are interested in bestselling products available in limited stock get their hands on the same without any struggle. Besides this, we can expect the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to come up with numerous attractive offers as the previous sale listed the Oppo Reno2 with an instant discount of Rs. 10,000, the Googe Home Mini at Rs. 2,299 and much more.

