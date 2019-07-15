ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Big Shopping Days Is Back – Best Deals On Smartphones

    By
    |

    Flipkart's Big Shopping Days are back and the sale is live from July 15 to July 18 midnight. The company is offering huge discounts across a wide range of product categories including smartphones, Laptop, gadgets, camera, accessories, TVs and a lot more. The Indian e-commerce tech giant is offering 80 per cent discount on electronics and accessories and up to 70 per cent discount on TVs.Deals On Smartphones.

    Flipkart Big Shopping Days Is Back – Best Deals On Smartphones

     

    Under the sale, the company is offering a huge discount of smartphones from top-notch brands like Apple, Google, Samsung, Redmi, and lot more.

    Apple iPhone X64GB

    The Smartphone is up for sale at Rs 59,990 which is Rs. 31,910 off from the MRP. The company is also offering no-cost EMI ₹1,667 per month. Upto Rs. 17,900 off on the exchange. 10 per cent instant discount on SBI Credit Cards.

    Poco F1

    Flipkart is offering Poco F1 for Rs. 17,999 with a discount of Rs. 4,000. You can also avail no-cost EMI Rs. 3,000 per month. Buyer can also get up to Rs 17,500 off on exchange. Extra ₹2000 off over regular exchange value. Also, you can avail a 10% instant discount on SBI Credit Cards.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 8
     

    Samsung Galaxy Note 8

    Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with 64GB variant is up for sale at Rs. 34,990 with a discount of Rs 39,010. You can opt for No cost EMI ₹5,832/month. Rs. 17,900 off on exchange of old smartphone and 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit cardholders.

    Motorola One Power

    The smartphone is up for grabs under the sale for Rs. 10,999 with a discount of Rs 8,000 and with an exchange value of Rs 10,500. You can also opt for no-cost EMI of Rs 306 per month and 10% instant discount on SBI credit cards.

    Redmi Note 7S

    The Redmi Note 7S is listed for Rs. 9,999 with a discount of Rs. 1000 off and up to Rs. 11,900 off on exchange. The company is also offering no-cost EMI option starting at Rs. 2,000 per month. Apart from that SBI credit cardholder will also get an additional 10 per cent off on their purchase.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: flipkart smartphone news
    Story first published: Monday, July 15, 2019, 18:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue