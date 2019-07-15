Flipkart Big Shopping Days Is Back – Best Deals On Smartphones

Apple iPhone X64GB

The Smartphone is up for sale at Rs 59,990 which is Rs. 31,910 off from the MRP. The company is also offering no-cost EMI ₹1,667 per month. Upto Rs. 17,900 off on the exchange. 10 per cent instant discount on SBI Credit Cards.

Poco F1

Flipkart is offering Poco F1 for Rs. 17,999 with a discount of Rs. 4,000. You can also avail no-cost EMI Rs. 3,000 per month. Buyer can also get up to Rs 17,500 off on exchange. Extra ₹2000 off over regular exchange value. Also, you can avail a 10% instant discount on SBI Credit Cards.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with 64GB variant is up for sale at Rs. 34,990 with a discount of Rs 39,010. You can opt for No cost EMI ₹5,832/month. Rs. 17,900 off on exchange of old smartphone and 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit cardholders.

Motorola One Power

The smartphone is up for grabs under the sale for Rs. 10,999 with a discount of Rs 8,000 and with an exchange value of Rs 10,500. You can also opt for no-cost EMI of Rs 306 per month and 10% instant discount on SBI credit cards.

Redmi Note 7S

The Redmi Note 7S is listed for Rs. 9,999 with a discount of Rs. 1000 off and up to Rs. 11,900 off on exchange. The company is also offering no-cost EMI option starting at Rs. 2,000 per month. Apart from that SBI credit cardholder will also get an additional 10 per cent off on their purchase.