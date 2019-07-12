Flipkart Credit Card Launched – Here’s How To Get Unlimited Cashback News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The e-commerce portal Flipkart is entering into the credit card game by launching its first credit card. The company has partnered with Mastercard and Axis Bank for the same. Though this is the first co-branded card, Flipkart and Axis Bank had teamed up back in 2016 to launch the Buzz credit card offering 5% discount on all purchases made on the platform.

This new co-branded Flipkart credit card will be issued to select users this month and will be made available for all users on the e-commerce platform later. Similar to the Axis Bank Buzz credit card, this one will also provide 5% unlimited cashback on the transactions made on Flipkart, Myntra and 2GUD.

Flipkart Credit Card Offers

Besides the 5% unlimited cashback, users of this credit card will get 4% unlimited cashback on Goibibo, MakeMyTrip, PVR, Curefit, Uber and UrbanClap. Also, users can avail 1.5% unlimited cashback on purchasing from other retailers. The cashback will be auto-credited on a monthly basis in the credit card statement.

Other benefits of owning the Flipkart co-branded credit card include welcome offers from numerous merchants, up to 20% discount from over 4,000 restaurants, fuel surcharge up to Rs. 500 per month and airport lounge access. The annual fee of this credit card is Rs. 500 and will be waived off on spending Rs. 2 lakh. It will also come with free Gaana subscription for a period of six months.

Other Co-branded Credit Cards

This is Flipkart's first co-branded credit card but it is not the first e-commerce portal to launch such a credit card. Already, Amazon teamed up with ICICI Bank, IRCTC teamed up with SBI and Snapdeal partnered with HDFC Bank to launch co-branded credit cards in the country. Besides Flipkart, even Ola and Paytm launched similar credit cards.

What We Think About Flipkart Credit Card?

Well, Flipkart has come up with the co-branded credit card in partnership with Axis Bank to make it beneficial for customers in the country. With this credit card, customers will get immense benefits that will be useful for them. This way, customers can get cashback and discounts on every purchase or service they avail.

