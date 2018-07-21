ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Flipkart join hands with Hotstar for new ad platform

The platform will also provide them with the right tools to better attribute and measure the impact of their digital ad spends.

By:

Related Articles

    Flipkart and Hotstar announced the launch of Shopper Audience Network, a new ad platform that allows brands to connect with customers through personalized true intent video ads.

    Flipkart join hands with Hotstar for new ad platform

    Prakash Sikaria, Senior Director, Flipkart said: "Understanding our customers better than anyone else has always been one of Flipkart's core strengths, and these insights help marketers in their ad journey, on our platform. This partnership further leverages the intent-based understanding and couples it with Hotstar's platform to create an unparalleled offering in the ads industry in India."

    The platform developed by Flipkart uses deterministic audience-based insights to help brands connect with users by leveraging Flipkart's understanding of users' purchase journey and the massive scale of true intent video ads. It will help serve personalized advertising to over 150 million users across hundreds of categories.

    Commenting on the development, Prabh Singh, EVP, Hotstar, said: "In Hotstar, marketers today have access to a large scale audience that is deeply engaged and paying attention. Brands that advertise on Hotstar are seeing the power of that engagement. The partnership with Flipkart will build on this proposition and provide marketers an opportunity to connect the dots to hundreds of product categories on Flipkart."

    Furthermore, the platform will also provide them with the right tools to better attribute and measure the impact of their digital ad spends.

    This partnership ties in with Flipkart's ambition to be a leading digital ads platform in India and the partnership leverages Hotstar's huge momentum in the video ads market.

    As per the statement, this platform provides a highly optimized and measurable, brand-safe environment for all advertisers.

    Read More About: flipkart hotstar ads news
    Story first published: Saturday, July 21, 2018, 23:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 21, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue