Flipkart join hands with Hotstar for new ad platform

Flipkart and Hotstar announced the launch of Shopper Audience Network, a new ad platform that allows brands to connect with customers through personalized true intent video ads.

Prakash Sikaria, Senior Director, Flipkart said: "Understanding our customers better than anyone else has always been one of Flipkart's core strengths, and these insights help marketers in their ad journey, on our platform. This partnership further leverages the intent-based understanding and couples it with Hotstar's platform to create an unparalleled offering in the ads industry in India."

The platform developed by Flipkart uses deterministic audience-based insights to help brands connect with users by leveraging Flipkart's understanding of users' purchase journey and the massive scale of true intent video ads. It will help serve personalized advertising to over 150 million users across hundreds of categories.

Commenting on the development, Prabh Singh, EVP, Hotstar, said: "In Hotstar, marketers today have access to a large scale audience that is deeply engaged and paying attention. Brands that advertise on Hotstar are seeing the power of that engagement. The partnership with Flipkart will build on this proposition and provide marketers an opportunity to connect the dots to hundreds of product categories on Flipkart."

Furthermore, the platform will also provide them with the right tools to better attribute and measure the impact of their digital ad spends.

This partnership ties in with Flipkart's ambition to be a leading digital ads platform in India and the partnership leverages Hotstar's huge momentum in the video ads market.

As per the statement, this platform provides a highly optimized and measurable, brand-safe environment for all advertisers.