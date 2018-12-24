Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale starts from December 26: All you need to know

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 was launched at the starting of this year as a Flipkart exclusive. Later the smartphone has become one of the best-selling devices in the budgets segment smartphones. The smartphone has also seen multiple price cuts. During the sale, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 will be available at Rs 8,999.

Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer on the phone along with a buyback guarantee and smartphone secure solution starting at Rs 99. You can also opt for the no-cost EMI option.

Realme 2 Pro

Under the Mobiles Bonanza Sale, the company is offering the Realme 2 Pro at a starting price of Rs 12,990. The smartphone has seen a discount of Rs 1,000, it was launched at a starting price of Rs 13,990. This makes it one of the cheapest device with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC.

You can also avail the smartphone with no-cost EMI option, along with buyback guaranteed of ₹7,000 on exchanging this mobile within 12 months.

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus is up for grabs during the Mobiles Bonanza sale for Rs 9,999, which is same as the price seen during Big Shopping Days sale. The company is also offering buyback guarantee and smartphone secure solution starting at Rs 99 along with no-cost EMI option.

Honor 9N

Honor 9N was launched a couple of months back and it will be up for sale at Rs 8,999. The smartphone comes with a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display along with a notch on the top. The smartphone is powered by a Kirin 659 SoC, clubbed with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone offers a dual camera setup with the combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel along with an LED flash. At the front, it houses a 16-megapixel camera sensor for taking selfies and video calls. It is fueled by a 3,000mAh battery and runs on Android 8.0 Oreo.

Asus Zenfone Max M2 and Zenfone Max Pro M2

The Asus Zenfone Max M2 is a budget smartphone and it will be up for sale with a starting price of Rs 9,999. On the other side, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 will be up for grabs with a starting price of Rs 12,999. Both the smartphone was recently launched by the company.

You can also grab the smartphone with no-cost EMI option along with buyback guarantee and smartphone secure solution starting at Rs 99.

Other deals

Apart from all these, Flipkart is also offering discounts on a smartphone like the Samsung Galaxy On6 and Galaxy On8 at Rs 9,990 and Rs 12,990 respectively. The Asus Zenfone Lite L1 will be up for grabs at Rs 4,999. Meanwhile, Realme C1, Realme 2 and Motorola One Power will retail for Rs 7,499, Rs 9,499 and Rs 14,999 respectively.