Flipkart Samsung Days sale: Rs 12,000 discount on Galaxy Note 9 and more

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with maximum Rs 8,100 discount

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is listed in two storage variant one with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, another with 8GB RAM +512GB storage. You can grab the smartphone at Rs 67,900 and Rs 84,900 respectively. The 128GB variant comes with a discount of Rs 5,700 and the 512GB model is available with a discount of Rs 8,100. You can also opt for the EMI option which starts from Rs 2,820 per month.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus with maximum discount Rs 12,000

The Galaxy S9 Plus also comes in two storage variant -6GB+64GB storage and 6GB +128GB ROM. Both the variants got a discount of Rs 12,000. The base variant is listed for sale at Rs 52,900 and the bigger storage model is listed for Rs 56,900. Buyers can also avail an exchange discount of Rs 14,900 on a selected smartphone. Moreover, they can also opt for EMI option which starts at Rs 1,758 per month.

Samsung Galaxy A9 with discount Rs 5,100

Samsung Galaxy A9 is the mid-range smartphone which comes with a title of world's first smartphone to offer four rear cameras. The company is offering a discount of Rs 5,100. The smartphone comes in only one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage it was launched with a price tag of Rs 39,000. Currently, the phone is listed for Rs 33,990 after discount.

Samsung Galaxy A7 with a discount of Rs 5,100

The triple rear camera smartphone comes in two storage variant -4GB RAM+64GB storage and 6GB RAM+128ROM. The smartphone is listed on e-commerce website for Rs 18,990 and Rs 22,990 respectively. You can also avail an exchange value of Rs 14,990. The EMI option starts from Rs 3,165 per month.