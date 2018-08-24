Flipkart Superr Sale on August 25: Best offers and deals

Flipkart is once again back with its one-day sale called the "Superr Sale". The sale is scheduled for August 25 and if you are a Flipkart Plus member then this is the best time to grab some gadgets during this sale. As the Plus member will be able to access the sale a day before it commences. So the sale will start from August 24 for the Flipkart Plus members. On the other side, the non-Flipkart Plus users will get the major deals on August 25. So here is the list of offers which you don't want to miss during the sale.

Flipkart Superr Sale: Offers

So if you are an HDFC card holder then you will be able to avail 10 percent instant discount on products like smartphones, laptops, camera and audio devices. The landing page of the Flipkart shows that Bajaj Finserv is also providing no-cost Emi this time along with the credit of Rs 60,000, which you can pay in instalments.

The page didn't disclose too many deals for now, except for some smartphones. According to the Flipkart listing, the Galaxy On Nxt will be available for a discounted price of Rs 10,990. On the other hand, the Apple iPhone SE 32GB will be made available for purchase at Rs 16,999 and the Vivo V9 for Rs 20,990.

Xiaomi's most popular smartphone Redmi 5A will be available on a flash sale from 12 pm on August 25. TVs from iFFALCON and Xioami will also be made available for flash sale at the same time. The page also mentions that products from JBL, Canon and HP will feature in deals.

Like its previous sales, Flipkart will also conduct the rush hour deals from 2 am along with the epic 24 deals as the part of Superr Sale. Product with a rating of more than 4 starts will also be there with a special discount.

So if you are looking forward to buying something then this is the time to grab the deals. Make sure you have saved your details and shipping address to grab the flash sale deals.