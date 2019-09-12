Flipkart Big Billion Days Offers: Right Time To Upgrade Your Mobile, Laptop, TV and More

You can have all your favorite fashion wears, TVs & appliances, home & furniture, beauty products, toys, smart devices, and grocery products from September 29 to October 4.

Whereas, users can buy mobiles, tablets, and other gadgets from September 30 to October 4. The sale looks more attractive for Flipkart Plus members, as they will be getting four hours early access before the onset of the sale.

The offers include extra discounts, cashback offers, 28% saving on other business purchases on using given GST invoices, instant discount with HSBC cashback card, unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, and more.

Crazy Deals On Mobiles, TVs, Laptops And More

This segment brings in plenty of crazy offers on mobiles, TVs, laptops, and other products. You can lock all your worth deals at 12 AM, 8 AM, 12 PM, and 8 PM. As the sale will starts, several new smartphones will keep flashing which can be pre-ordered.

Maha Price Drop Clothing, Beauty, Home Decor And more

You can have different clothing brands, beauty products, home decors, and more with a heavy price cut. Apart from a price drop, you will be getting an extra 20% off on these aforesaid products.

Every Hour Flash Sale On Smartphones

The Big Billion Days will be offering innumerable deals and discounts on smartphones. And, these offers will keep flashing every hour with more surprises that will further tempt you to purchase the phones.

Rush Hours Discounts

Under rush hour discounts, you will seek extra discounts on buying different products. It must be noted that the rush hour timing will occur from 12 AM - 2 AM. You will be knowing more about discounts as the sale progresses.

Combo Deals

The combo deals offered by Flipkart are worth giving your attention. These deals provide an extra 10% off on buying three products, extra 15% off on four products, extra 15% on shopping for Rs. 1,999, and an extra 10% on Rs. 1,499.

Up To 75% Off On TVs And Appliances

The e-commerce giant offers several deals on some TVs and appliances. You can get up to a whopping 75% off on these said products. Other deals are great exchange offers, complete appliance protection, and no-cost EMI options for 36 months.

Up To 90% Off On Electronics and Accessions

You can have some electronics and accessories with up to 90% off. You will also get to see new launches along with offers, more than three crore products, and unbeatable prices on best-selling products.

Up To 90% Off On India Fashion

Consumers will get up to 90% off on fashion products. At the same time, you will be having extra 10% off on September 29 on these wears. The shopping portal will offer more than a thousand different brands covering more than twenty lakh products.

From Rs 49: Beauty, Toys, Baby Care And More

All the beauty products, toys, baby care, and more will be available from Rs. 49. You will be having an extra 10% off on September 29, while buying these products. The portal will offer more than five lakh products.

50% To 90% Off On Home Essentials And Furniture

You can avail all your favorite home essentials and furniture with a discount ranging from 50% to 90%. On buying these products, you will be getting free delivery and free installation services. You can have a glance at more than five lakh products that will be available on the portal.

Up To 90% Off On Flipkart Brand Products

Consumers will be having up to 90% off on Flipkart's brand products. These brands stagger to a total of fourteen, that will be available across 350+ cities. These brands will cover more than two lakhs of products. For more information, stay tuned.