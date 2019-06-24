Paris Will Use Flying Taxis To Ferry Visitors At Olympics 2024 News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

There's no doubt that traffic will be a nightmare for people attending the 2024 Paris Olympics. But, we might soon have a solution to this issue. Airbus, Aeroports de Paris, and the Paris Transport Authority are planning to deploy autonomous flying taxis to ferry visitors from Charles de Gaulle Airport into the city.

It takes around one hour to get to Paris using a bus or train. This could save a lot of time that can be utilized to find hotels nearby the venues of Olympics. Taxis would take off every six minutes, so there's no worry of missing the taxi.

The airports will also have a dedicated spot for a flying taxi which will be finalized by the end of 2019, and it should be ready within 18 months. The team will test the link through an "existing helicopter corridor," according to ADP's Edward Arkwright.

There's still a lot of things that need to work upon before launching this service. The taxis themselves need to be safe and enough battery to fly long enough. The partners also have to ensure that taxis are well within the existing infrastructure and regulations.

Autonomous taxis have already started there run on the streets of Dubai. At the annual consumer electronics trade show Gitex, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority, or RTA, showcased the new self-driven taxi service. But, they aren't flying vehicles.

Rolls-Royce is also planning to dip its hands in the flying vehicle waters and has drawn plans to build an electric vehicle that would be able to reach speeds up to 400 kilometers per hour (250 miles per hour).

The company believes that the vehicle could see the light of day as early as the next decade, a timeline that its competition has been aiming. Rob Watson, head of Rolls-Royce's electric team, believes the company is "placed well to play a leading role in the emerging world of personal air mobility."

Best Mobiles in India