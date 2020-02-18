Foxconn Offering Yuan 3,000 Reward To Employees To Resume Work Amid Coronavirus Outbreak News oi-Karan Sharma

Foxconn, the company behind the manufacturing of Apple's iPhone, is planning to offer a good deal to increase the production of iPhones in China. The company has announced a reward of Yuan 3,000 (approx $428 or Rs. 29,680) to employees who return to the company.

To recall, recently Coronavirus breakout happened in China which forced the government to halt all the activities in the county, almost all the manufacturing industries were stopped working because of the virus. Coronavirus is a very highly contagious virus which spreads via air as well. The country is facing a major issue with the new breed of Coronavirus. However, it seems that the employees are resuming back to the production lines.

Foxconn is the major supplier for iPhones and the company relies on it. The company has decided to bring back the production capacity in a very different way. According to the report, Foxconn is planning to first increase the maximum production by 50 percent then it will make any further. The report suggests that the production capacity will be rise to 80 percent by the end of February 2020, in the country.

The company is also offering a return incentive award to its employees who were previously part of the company especially, the ones who left the company due to the unavoidable termination to maintain consistency and because of unable to keep up with the deadlines of manufacturing. The company is focusing on all the employees whom it can retain and resume the production line.

Resuming the factory in the Zhengzhou region is very important for Foxconn as it is the major production line for the iPhone series. The production line is also going to be the place where the most speculated iPhone SE 2 is going to be assembled. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 9 (aka iPhone SE 2) on March 30, 2020, it is going to be an affordable iPhone from the company this year.

This can be a valid region for Foxconn's hurry in resuming the operation and increasing the production capacity of the factory.

