Fujifilm India Organizes Free Online Workshops For Photography Enthusiasts News oi-Karan Sharma

The entire world is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak and a majority of the country's workforce is now working from home due to lockdown scenario. Distinguishing work time from leisure time is very challenging for everyone, but we are left with no option. If you're passionate about photography and have an ample amount of time to learn something new and sharpen your photography skills then Fujifilm has some good news for you.

Fujifilm India has announced that it is conducting free workshops throughout April which will help a passionate enthusiast or professionals to explore and expand your skills in photography.

The company has come up with three new formats for their online workshops. The first format is called Rendezvous which is an Instagram live discussion on fujifilmxindia. The Instagram live discussion will be conducted by India's popular Wedding and Commercial photographer Arjun Kartha along with guest photographers like Anushka Menon, Harsheen Jammu, and Shantanu Sheorey.

The live discussion will starts at 6 PM onwards. In the upcoming sessions of Rendezvous, there will be various workshops conducted by other guests photographers like Prashant Godbole, Peach Kamath and Cinematographer Aditya Varma.

The next on the list is called Roobaru which is a two-hour customer-centric initiative on Fujifilm YouTube Channel by Fujifilm's regional team focusing on building connections and answering queries of the users. The YouTube discussions will starts from April 8 2020, from 4 PM to 6 PM.

Following these workshops, there will be an "X Tutorials Online" which is going to provide enthusiasts and amateurs in-depth knowledge on how to make the best use of their Fujifilm cameras to click perfect pictures. All these workshops are going to be conducted on Fujifilm's official social media handles by various other experts.

With these online workshops, Fujifilm aims to teach various kinds of photography styles including wedding, documentary, fashion and commercial photography to even shooting videos.

Best Mobiles in India