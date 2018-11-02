Fujifilm launches instax SHARE Smartphone Printer SP-2 in India

Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd., today announced the launch of its new "instax SHARE Smartphone Printer SP-2", which can print high-quality credit-card sized instant photos in just 10 seconds.

Along with this, Fujifilm India also brings, "instax SQUARE SQ6 Taylor Swift Edition" and "instax SQUARE Film Taylor Swift Edition".

Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India said, "We are proud to announce the much-awaited "Instax SQUARE SQ6 Taylor Swift Edition" and "instax SHARE Smartphone Printer SP-2".

These new additions in our instax range resonate our commitment towards expanding the world of Instant Photography in India's growing smartphone market. Globally, both the products have been well accepted, and we are confident to receive the same appreciation from the Indian market as well," he said.

According to the company "instax SHARE Smartphone Printer SP-2" enables users to print instant photos easily anywhere and anytime.

"instax SHARE Smartphone Printer SP-2" comes with pixels of 800 x 600 dots and 320 dpi to show detailed gradations and the facial expressions of a full-length portrait, character or objects clearly.

In addition to that Besides, there is a laser exposure system installed in the "instax SHARE Smartphone Printer SP-2" which enables faster printing with lesser noise and makes printing experience more enjoyable, it claims.

It also has filters and templates that can be availed on the app, "instax SHARE." The printer is available in Gold and Silver and is priced at Rs. 13,499/-.

While the "instax SQUARE SQ6 Taylor Swift Edition" features a gold-colored newspaper pattern on a black base for a stylish body with a design similar to Taylor Swift's latest record-breaking album reputation.