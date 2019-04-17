ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Game of Thrones Season 8 garners over 5 Million reaction on Twitter

    Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere receives more than 5 million tweets. All you need to know.

    By
    |

    GOT's (Game of Thrones) broadcast its first episode of the eight and the last season of the series, and you won't believe that the first episode has received more than five million tweets on Twitter. This makes it most tweeted episode ever so far.

    Game of Thrones Season 8 garners over 5 Million reaction on Twitter

     

    "The most-tweeted about a character from the extremely popular fiction series was Bran, followed by Jon Snow, Daenerys, Sansa and Cersei," the micro-blogging site said in a statement on Monday.

    The social media website is full of tweets of fans reacting on the latest season of GOT. "I'm judging you #GameofThrones," a fan tweeted. "When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives. #GameofThrones," posted by another user.

    "Cersei when she heard there weren't any elephants #GameOfThrones," posted on Twitter.

    "Jon and Arya's reunion scene on loop just because of #GameOfThrones," a user posted on the social media platform.

    Just in case if you don't know what GOT is then le you inform you that Game of Thrones is an American television series which so far has 7 seasons and the final season has also started broadcasting. The series is created by David Benioff and DB Weiss. You can watch the premiers on HBO, you can also watch it on Jio TV and Hotstar.

    Source

    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue