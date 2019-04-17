Game of Thrones Season 8 garners over 5 Million reaction on Twitter News oi-Karan Sharma Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere receives more than 5 million tweets. All you need to know.

GOT's (Game of Thrones) broadcast its first episode of the eight and the last season of the series, and you won't believe that the first episode has received more than five million tweets on Twitter. This makes it most tweeted episode ever so far.

"The most-tweeted about a character from the extremely popular fiction series was Bran, followed by Jon Snow, Daenerys, Sansa and Cersei," the micro-blogging site said in a statement on Monday.

The social media website is full of tweets of fans reacting on the latest season of GOT. "I'm judging you #GameofThrones," a fan tweeted. "When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives. #GameofThrones," posted by another user.

"Cersei when she heard there weren't any elephants #GameOfThrones," posted on Twitter.

"Jon and Arya's reunion scene on loop just because of #GameOfThrones," a user posted on the social media platform.

Just in case if you don't know what GOT is then le you inform you that Game of Thrones is an American television series which so far has 7 seasons and the final season has also started broadcasting. The series is created by David Benioff and DB Weiss. You can watch the premiers on HBO, you can also watch it on Jio TV and Hotstar.

