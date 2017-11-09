GCX announces plan for Cloud and Fiber initiative

Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a subsidiary of Reliance Communications (RCom) has announced its "Cloud and Fiber Initiative" which includes the construction of the new EAGLE submarine cable system which will deliver latest subsea cable technology to meet growing Cloud infrastructure and capacity demands from global enterprises and OTTs.

Nearly half the world's population is reachable within a short distance from India's borders, giving India a strategic edge in the new digital era," said Bill Barney, CEO, RCOM and Chairman & CEO, GCX.

The 'Cloud and Fiber Initiative' levels the playing field for India's tech companies to compete in the new digital order and to play a pivotal role in the anticipated hyper growth of technology expansion across the Emerging Markets Corridor," he added.

"Plans are underway with key telco and OTT partners from across major growth markets to ensure that the "Cloud and Fiber Initiative" delivers infrastructure and bandwidth required to support the next wave of economic growth driven by the Cloud revolution, company said.

Tapping on India's prime geographic location, the "Cloud and Fiber Initiative" will deliver a strategic edge to businesses with the high speed transit from India West into Europe and East into the exponentially growing markets across Asia Pacific.

The new EAGLE express cable system will be the fastest Mumbai to Hong Kong route, avoiding the outage-prone Malacca Strait. In addition, EAGLE will also be the fastest

the submarine route between India and key technology centers across the Middle East and Europe.

"India has a key strategic location in the global submarine cable network. New cables extending to the East and West from India will help to accommodate surging capacity demand and enhance network resiliency," said Alan Mauldin, Research Director, TeleGeography.

With flexible access speeds and open co-location, the system will also enable growing number of OTT start-ups, new generation carriers and smaller Cloud operators to buy and rent fiber affordably in a scalable model," said Wilfred Kwan, Chief Operating Officer, RCOM Enterprise & GCX.