How To Get Free Amazon Fire Stick: Check All The Details Here News oi-Priyanka Dua

Amazon India has joined hands with smart TV maker Kodak HD LED TV to offer Kodak 50FHDX900S coupled with Amazon TV Fire Stick. The offer is only applicable to the Kodak 50-inch model TV which is priced at Rs 23,999.

How To Buy Free Amazon Stick

First, the buyers are required to add the TV and the Amazon Fire TV stick in the cart and pay for both at the same time. Buyers may also double check this by ensuring that the final price they are paying excludes the amount for the Amazon Fire TV stick i.e. Rs 3,999.

In addition, users can also push the price further down with the help of an exchange offer worth up to Rs 4,080. Besides, Amazon is also offering an instant 5 percent discount to buyers using HSBC cards.

For the unaware, Kodak 50-inch model TV comes with a display resolution of 1920X1080 pixels, 20 Watt audio output and a display of 124 cm. Apart from that TV also comes with blur-free picture quality to offer the viewers a crystal-clear view. The company is also offering a 1-year manufacturer warranty from the date of purchase.

Expanded New KODAK XPRO TV Series

Kodak brand licensee Super Plastronics has recently expanded its new KODAK XPRO TV series. The newly launched series are equipped with features such as 1 GB memory and flash storage of up to 8 GB.

The 43-inch FHD variant comes with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels with a display size of 108cm while the 50-inch FHD variant comes with the same resolution and a display size of 124 cm.

Besides these latest offerings are loaded with features such as WIFI connectivity, LAN connectivity, Web browsing, and MIRACAST. The series is equipped with features such as 1 GB memory and flash storage of up to 8 GB.

Our Thoughts About The New Offer

Kodak has recently launched new smart TVs in India and now offering free Amazon Firestick with its smart TVs will definitely attract many users. Moreover, it will help Kodak to increase its market share.

Best Mobiles in India