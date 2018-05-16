Gmail’s latest update will remind a user to reply to emails with a Nudge

Gmail, which is the tech giant Google's email service is getting regular updates and features lately. It was last month only when Google had released a major update for Gmail. Also, during the I/O 2018 developers' conference Google had also introduced a slew of updates for the Gmail. The new update brings redesigned UI, a new offline mode, a smart compose feature along with the confidential mode and other features. The update that was rolled out did a complete makeover of the app. Google had also targeted the businesses that were using the G Suite for work email.

Now, Google had mentioned it in a blog post that the G suite users will be getting an additional new feature. According to the blog post from Google, the users will now be reminded to reply those emails which they might have missed accidentally. It is being said that the AI-powered feature will "Nudge" the users to reply to emails that were missed and follow up on the emails which still have not received any response.

It is being further reported in the blog post that the latest "Nudges" feature will be set on default for all those users who are using an updated version of Gmail. However, the users will have the option to turn off the feature if in case they don't want the nudge. Along with this Google plans on keeping its users to stay on top of their email and also arrange their work accordingly.

Further, the Nudges have been announced on both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release. This will make the feature available for all the G suite editions that have the latest version of Gmail. For the users who have not received the feature till now, they need not worry as Google says that the feature will be rolled out completely within 1-3 days. Following this, the end users will get the feature enabled within the service.