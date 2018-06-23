Google Account hub gets a makeover, allows users to manage their security and privacy

Google has recently released a redesigned Account hub making it more user-friendly and also makes managing the settings quite simple. The new revamped Account hub allows the users to easily manage their security and privacy, which is one of the biggest concerns nowadays.

The redesigned Account hub was being tested for quite some time before making its way officially to the Android platform. It is expected that the new interface will be available for the iOS users later this year.

Google took it to its official blog post to announce that the major highlight of the redesign is that it makes it easier for the users to navigate their account and also provide prominent security and privacy options along with some detailed summaries of some relevant info that is related to the user's account settings. The list included all of the user's smart devices, personal information, payment modes, purchase history, subscription and some more data.

This became possible as the new features were introduced which includes 'search tab' which gives the users an immediate access to a specific information which the users might be looking for in their account. Uses might have experienced this number of times that they had to tap through a number of links to find the settings which they are planning to teak. However, this is going to change after the introduction of redesigned Account hub.

Also, the product manager for Google Account, Jan Hannemann, took it to a blog post to reveal that this has made it simple to understand and review your settings with the new intuitive, user-tested design. Jan further adds that the Google Account page will now also show the user 'prominent notices' when it thinks that you can change the settings to bolster your account security.

Google also mentioned this in its official blog post that over 20 million users visit and make some changes in the account settings on an almost daily basis. Thus, the redesign completely makes a lot of sense from when we consider the prospect of Google. All the company wants is its user to have a better access to some major settings at their fingertips.

As mentioned above the Account page redesign has been released for the Android platform only at the moment and it is expected to be available for the iOS users soon. So, the users who have Android devices can visit "Settings > Google > Google Account" to use the feature