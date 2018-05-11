Google to acquire cloud migration startup Velostrata

With an aim to help firms to shift their workloads from data centers to its Cloud Platform, Tech giant Google has entered into an agreement to acquire Israel-based Velostrata, a leader in enterprise cloud migration technology on Wednesday.

According to Google as more and more enterprises move to the cloud, many need a simple way to migrate from on-premises and adopt the cloud at their own pace.

This will help them take advantage of what the cloud has to offer-speed, scalability, and access to technologies like advanced data analytics and machine learning, Google further said.

"This means they can easily and quickly migrate virtual machine-based workloads like large databases, enterprise applications, DevOps, and large batch processing to and from the cloud. On top of that, customers can control and automate where their data lives at all times-either on-premises or in the cloud in as little as a few clicks," said Eyal Manor, Vice President Engineering at Google Cloud, in a blog post.

With Velostrata, Google Cloud customers obtain two important benefits: they'll be able to adapt their workloads on-the-fly for cloud execution, and they can decouple they compute from storage without performance degradation.

We're excited about the talented team that will be joining us in our Tel Aviv office, and the technical strength they bring to Google Cloud. For more information, you can read Velostrata's blog post by co-founder and CEO Issy Ben-Shaul.

The company has also joined hands with NetApp including the private preview of NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

With NetApp Cloud Volumes, our customers get a fully-managed, cloud-native file storage service integrated with GCP, Google informed.

"Companies are increasingly looking at using data and cloud technology to accelerate their businesses," said George Kurian, CEO of NetApp.

Kurian said: "As the leader in hybrid cloud data services, NetApp is uniquely positioned to help them create new market opportunities by rapidly deploying new technologies. Only NetApp makes it easy to integrate data with performance-leading flash and the world's leading clouds for elastic compute and powerful analytic engines."