Google AI could soon predict when a patient will die more accurately than hospitals

We all know by now that AI is the next big thing for which the tech companies are aiming for. Google is among those companies whose AI is serving a number of platforms that are available today making the AI by the company quite popular among the users. With most of the products tending towards AI it would not be long enough when the AI will take over.

However, the AI's importance is yet to be acknowledged by the users widely when it comes to medical and healthcare industry. As per some reports over the web, the Google's AI system can predict with accuracy the short-term life expectancy of a patient quite accurately. This might sound as scary; however, this could be a major breakthrough which the medical industry will experience.

A video is making rounds over the internet highlighting the story of a woman suffering from last-stage breast cancer who visits a city hospital for treatment. By the time she had visited the hospital, her lungs were already flooded with fluids. According to the hospital's computers, the system showed that the woman has an estimated 9.3 percent chance that she would die during the stay. However, on the other hand, Google's latest AI algorithm provided an accurate assessment of her death risk which was 19.9. The woman passed away in following days which implies that the Google's AI was able to estimate the death with a high percentage as compared to what the standard hospital computers show.

In order to assess this Google's AI makes use of neural networks that are effective in gathering data and then utilizing it to learn and further improve its analyzing skills. According to some reports from the web, Google's new technology can for "forecast a host of patient outcomes, including how long people may stay in hospitals, the odds of their readmission and chances they will soon die." In addition to this Google's algorithm can also retrieve "notes buried in PDFs or scribbled on old charts" so that it could predict and determine the problems with solution, which ultimately will allow the doctors to treat the patients in a better way.

The Google's system utilizes the same method of analysis performed by the doctors, however, it does so with more efficiency which makes the system fast and more accurate as compared to the other techniques,