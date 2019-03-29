ENGLISH

    Google and Facebook paid $122 million to Lithuanian man for fake invoices

    Lithuanian man steals $122 million from Facebook and Google by providing a fake invoice. All you need to know.

    By
    |

    Evaldas Rimasauskas a Lithuanian man has successfully managed to tick two of the most famous and secure website Google and Facebook by providing fake invoices which both the companies paid without any doubt. He managed to get $99 million from Facebook and $23 million from Google between the year 2013 and 2015. According to the report, he uses to send them fake invoices for products which do not even order. He uses to support all his claim by providing fake paperwork.

    Google and Facebook paid $122 million to man with fake invoices

     

    To make his claims more realistic Rimasauskas use to produce fake letters from company executives. He also went to Taiwanese hardware manufacturer called Quanta Computer and enrolled a company with a similar name in Latvia which helped him to increase the credibility.

    Nobody from Google and Facebook thought about determining the status of his million-dollar claims. According to the Digit report, he has distributed the claims in different bank accounts in Lithuania, Slovakia, Cyprus, Hungary, and Latvia.

    Finally, Google caught him last week, then the search giant filed a petition against Rimasauskas in which he is guilty of US Wire Fraud, Aggravated Identity Theft, and Money Laundering charges. He is also fined with $50 million for his crime.

    On July 29 Rimasauskas will be sentenced and he will be facing up to 30 years of imprisonment for the fraud. "We detected this fraud and promptly alerted the authorities. We recouped the funds and we're pleased this matter is resolved," BoingBoing quoted Google as saying.

    "As Evaldas Rimasauskas admitted today, he devised a blatant scheme to fleece U.S. companies out of over $100 million, and then siphoned those funds to bank accounts around the globe," stated Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman in the DoJ press release containing the unsealed indictment from March 21, 2017.

    Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
