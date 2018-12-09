Google announces 'Journalism AI' project, join hands with Polis

To bring AI to the news industry in more ways, the Google News Initiative (GNI) has joined hands with Polis, the international journalism think-tank at London School of Economics and Political Science to create Journalism AI.

The search engine giant said this program will focus on research and training for newsrooms on the intersection of AI and journalism.

"As a part of Journalism AI, next year we'll publish a global survey about how the media is currently using-and could further benefit from this technology. We'll also collaborate with newsrooms and academic institutions to create a best practices handbook and produce free online training on how to use AI in the newsroom for journalists worldwide," said Matt Cooke Head of Partnerships & Training, Google News Lab.

After testing with partners over the last two years, Google also introduced a new tool called Google Earth Studio which is an animation tool for Google Earth's satellite and 3D imagery.

The tool empowers graphics specialists with new ways to leverage Google Earth imagery for storytelling.

"We're inviting newsrooms around the world to start using the product for the first time," said Google.

According to the company, it has provided free training to journalists on a range of tools reaching more than 140,000 people in-person.

"Our training on Google tools for journalists are now available in 16 languages - including Indonesian Bahasa, Thai, and Turkish," said Cooke.

Google News in November launched a new innovation challenge to help scribes and publishers in the Asia-Pacific region produce quality journalism in the digital age.