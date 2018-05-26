Google Assistant on iOS receives a new ‘Reservations’ section

Google, the tech giant has recently introduced a new feature for its Assistant on iOS. The newly introduced feature will help the users to keep a track of all the reservations made by them within the standalone app. The feature was first spotted last month within the version 7.26 of the standalone app.

It is being reported that the Reservation feature will appear below the Account section within the Settings menu of the Google Assistant app. When a user clicks on the Reservation option, it will open up a browser window that will list down all the reservations within the Reservation section of the Google My Account page. The web page will further allow a user to check their "upcoming and past reservations for flight, hotels, and events."

Further, the information about a user's reservation is collected automatically from Gmail. When it comes to the flights it will list down the airline, flight number, destination, and dates. Users can also click on an individual reservation in order to receive more details regarding the same. This will further allow the users to have a look at how the reservation was generated. Following this, it will open the email from which that particular reservation was originated.

It is also worth noting the fact that the reservation option is not available on Google Assistant for Android. This will not be the first time that Google had rolled out a new feature to the iOS version of the app, prior to its Android release. For example, Google had previously removed the 'Your Stuff' option from the iOS, however, the option began disappearing from Android devices last week.

As of now, the option is not available for the Android OS. However, Google is most likely to start rolling out the new feature to the Android version of the app soon.

There is also a possibility that Google might implement the feature in a different manner for the Android platform. This is because Google had earlier used this route for other features. For instance, the purchases made on iOS opens up the My Account page in a browser, whereas when it comes to Android it is more of a native in-app experience.