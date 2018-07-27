Google to block Cryptocurrency Mining apps on Play Store

Google has recently announced that it will no longer allow the developers to develop and post the apps that mine cryptocurrency on the devices. Google is following Apples' footstep with this decision. Interestingly Google is allowing the apps which remotely manage the mining of cryptocurrency on the platform.

Earlier, Apple had taken a similar step last month where the company has introduced a new section on cryptocurrency mining along with some guidelines on the App Store. The Cupertino tech giant had then said that, saying "Apps, including any third party advertisements displayed within them, may not run unrelated background processes such as cryptocurrency mining".

With the new update related to the Play Store developer policies, the tech giant has also introduced some other content restrictions. As per some reports from Android Police Google is no longer permitting the applications that "appeal to children but contain adult themes", Android Police reported on Thursday.

Google has also mentioned some other content restrictions. The company further said that it would not allow apps which contain or promote sexually explicit content, including pornography and related content. "In general, we don't allow content or services intended to be sexually gratifying," according to the Play Store policies.

Google has also pointed out that the apps which promote explicit content, self-harm or suicidal content, and promote violence on the platform will not be allowed on the PlayStore. Google is also giving a warning that if it comes across content with child sexual abuse or other imagery, then it will report the suited authorities and also remove the Google Accounts of the ones involved with such distribution. It is good to see that companies are making efforts to make their platform a secure environment to work on. This will help to assure a user's privacy is maintained and they get a secure platform to carry on with their activities.