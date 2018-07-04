Google Camera might soon have native support for RAW images and multi-channel audio recording

Google has recently started rolling out the Android P Beta 3 (Developer Preview 4) for its devices. The new update brings a number of changes which includes some minor changes in the UI., dark mode along with some updates for Google camera and some apps. The camera app has not received any notable features as of now, however as per some reports from the Beebom an APK teardown which was conducted by Android Police has revealed that some new features are in the line

The code of the new update reveals some interesting feature including support for RAW images, a solution to resolve the angular distortion in images, a multi-channel audio support for recording surround-sound and an automatic framerate adjusting tool.

According to the report, the Google Camera will resolve the issue with the processing algorithm for correcting the wide-angle face distortion and will also work on making the faces look natural by making up for the angular changes. This is expected to reduce the fish-eye effect which appears in some of the images.

One of the other strings that were spotted in the Android APK teardown suggests that the Google Camera app will soon have the ability to assess the external lighting situations and automatically select the best frame rate value in order to provide optimal exposure and better quality for the video.

One of the most interesting tool which was spotted in the APK teardown was the 'shiny feature', which is said to be the code for two audio functionalities including IMAX AUDIO and microphone. The code further reveals that the multi-channel audio recording will be activated when more than one microphone is available in a device which in turn will enable the sound audio recordings.

All these new updates sound quite interesting and it will be interesting to see the practical application of the updated software. If everything comes to play as it is supposed to be then Google's camera app will be amongst one of the camera app that will surely please some serious shutterbugs.