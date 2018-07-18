Google Chrome ‘Heavy Page Capping’ will alert users of heavy-data websites

Google is always keen on listening to the needs of its user base and keeps on releasing updates and features on a timely basis for its products and services. The latest in line is the tech giant's web browser Google Chrome. Google is said to be currently working on two new features for its web browser which is being called as Heavy Page Capping and Download Home. The new features are expected to help the users to have a tab on their data spent and will also allow a better management of the downloaded files from the platform.

We all must have experienced slow web-page loading and being stuck in a middle of sessions which can easily get a user frustrated. Now, it appears that users will have some relief going forward with the tech giant's new effort in the process which is being called as Heavy Page Capping. The Heavy Page Capping feature will be available with the Chrome Canary build on Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, Android and Linux devices.

The Heavy Page Capping feature is said to be first noticed by Chrome Story. The new feature will alert the users when they try to reload a heavy website which requires more than 1MB of data. With this feature, a notification will be displayed at the top stating that the website that the users are trying to load is heavy following by providing the user with the option to stop the loading.

The Heavy Page Capping feature will be activated by default in the Canary build, however, the users will be presented with two other options to choose from which is the Enabled and Enabled (Low) in the Chrome Flags. The 'Enabled' option will only warn the users of high-data usage, while the 'Enabled' (Low) tags the data usage at a 1MB threshold. The new feature sounds quite interesting however it is still under development.

The other feature on which Google is working on is the 'Download Home' feature in the Chrome browser. This new feature is said to give the users the ability to rename files and also select a destination folder for the same.

Both of the above-mentioned features are being tested by the developers. However, there is no information available as to when this feature will be available globally for the masses.