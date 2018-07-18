Google Chrome OS Canary channel receives a new UI, smart text selection to follow soon

Google is working quite hard to bring its Chrome OS up to date in order to provide the users a premium experience. The company aims towards bringing the Chrome OS platform up to date with Android and it appears that it is working towards two new features which include a new Files UI along with smart text selection.

Google's plan to redesign the Chrome UI is said to be moving gradually and it is being further said that the new Files UI which was rumored for long is making its way to the users. The revamped UI was first tested with the Chrome OS 69, however now the same has begun rolling out to the Canary channel users. The new feature is currently being tested and it may not be a surprise if the feature releases after some tweaks and improvements.

François Beaufort, who is a popular Chrome evangelist post on Google+ took it to his Google+ to showcase the new files UI. The new revamped UI appears to be cleaner than its previously available version and it splits the files into categories in the side navigation. Beaufort further says that it is expected to make it simpler for the users to organize local files, with the addition of the Android and Linux.

The refreshed Files UI resembles o the default interface which can be spotted on the Android platform. The other interesting feature which the tech giant has in store for the users is the Android's smart text selection which is the Google's desktop-centric OS. This new feature is further expected to fill up the gap between Android and Chrome OS.

As per Chrome Story, a new flag 'chrome://flags/#smart-text-selection' was spotted in the latest Canary channel update. This new feature will allow the OS to show the users quick actions (or app shortcuts) which are in a context menu which is based on the text that the user selects. This implies that a user will be able to see a Google Maps or Phone action when they tap to select an address or phone number. This new feature is currently not live and also there is no specific timeline given for the same, however, it is expected to make an entry soon for the devices.