Google creates and launches a simple coding doodle for children

Google usually comes with a unique Doodle to celebrate special days. As such, Google Doodle has now chosen a unique theme to basically celebrate 50 years of children's programming language.

Google has introduced its first-ever coding doodle known as 'Coding for Carrots' on the golden jubilee of children learning to code. Further, as we are in the Computer Science Education Week, this never-seen-before doodle will teach users to code with the help of a furry friend.

This is an interactive doodle where users can play a game and program at the same time by helping the white rabbit cross different levels. There are six levels and the users have to go on a quest to help the rabbit gather the 'carrot' by snapping together coding blocks based on the Scratch programming language for kids.

Celebrate #CSEdWeek & 50 yrs of kids coding languages by checking out our VERY FIRST coding #GoogleDoodle! 🐰🥕🐰→ https://t.co/Kr7pjrLXOr pic.twitter.com/V0aJFBBAM2 — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) December 4, 2017

Interestingly, three departments that include Google Doodle, Google Blockly, and researchers from MIT Scratch have worked together to develop and come out with this doodle.

Going through history, in 1960's when Logo, the first coding language designed for kids was created it sounded very impractical. If someone was working on the programming language, a little green turtle moved around and drew lines on a black screen. "Long before personal computers, Seymour Papert and researchers at MIT developed Logo, which helped children to program the movements of a turtle, giving them the opportunity to explore ideas in math and science," shared Champika Fernando, Director of Communications, Scratch Team.

However, that has changed significantly during the modern era where technology has advanced so much.