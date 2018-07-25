Google Docs will utilize Machine Learning to fix grammar errors

Google Docs was recently said to be compromised as some reports were surfacing from Russian media that a number of files that were primarily meant for private use were being cataloged by Yandex. Yandex is Russia's leading search engine. However, Google had then released a statement in which it denied to the fact that the Google Docs was compromised in any way. Now, there is a new update for the Google Docs users which will surely make their life much easier.

Google had always tried to avoid using the third-party vocabulary tools for Google Docs. The tech giant has introduced Grammarly recently for its platform. However, it appears that the company doesn't want to stick to the Grammarly as a grammar checking solution for its platform. Keeping this in mind, the tech giant has recently introduced its native grammar checking tool for the Google Docs.

Previously, Google Docs had a basic spell checking feature, however in order to write web-friendly content amending the grammar rules have become a necessity nowadays. The grammar checker for the Google Docs will primarily rely on machine learning similar to the company's recent announcements and features that were announced for the Google Assistant and Google Translate.

Users who have used the Grammarly feature must be familiar with how the grammar checking feature functions. The Grammarly not only identifies the incorrect spellings but also alerts the users of the incorrect use of articles, verbs, differentiates similar sounding words with different meanings, and also provides fixes to the smaller issues which can help the users to edit their content without any hassle. The grammar checking feature also notifies a user about the incorrect punctuations. Now, it is expected that the Google's machine language algorithm will function similar to that of Grammarly.

The grammar check feature will be first available for the G Suite users and will later be implemented for the regular Google Docs users. However, it is still not clear as to how well the new feature performs. Even though Grammarly says to be using "a sophisticated artificial intelligence system" to correct the grammar errors, Google is also boasting its machine learning to fix the grammar errors. It would be interesting to see the practical application of the machine learning enabled grammar checking feature for the Google Docs.