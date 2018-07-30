Google Drive to hit a billion users mark soon

Google has seven services under its umbrella at the moment which has over a billion users each on their respective platform. The list of services which have over a billion users includes YouTube, Android, search, Gmail, Maps, Chrome and Google Play. These services are most used services by the users globally.

The company's mailing service Gmail was the latest addition to the list. Gmail had hit the milestone of over billion users in early 2016. The Play Store, on the other hand, was the sixth service on the list that had joined the bandwagon of apps with a maximum number of users. The Play Store had registered over a billion users on its platform a few months back.

Now, it appears that the company doesn't want to rest its horses till it has the maximum number of users for its other services as well. It is being reported that one of the other Google services is soon going to join the list. The tech giant has announced at the recently concluded Cloud Next conference that the company's online file Storage service, Google Drive, might become the eighth service to have users over a billion by later this week.

Also read, Google will allow users to schedule Custom routines for Google Assistant

The company, on the other hand, has not said anything else regarding the Drive during this year's Cloud Next event. This is unlike the company's last year event where the company has given the media some insights into its popular cyber-lock service. The company last year has announced that there are approx more than 2 trillion files were being stored on the platform and also mentioned that it was used by over 800 million active users.

Following this, the company has been introducing new features to the service. This includes the introduction of the smart-sharing options to the Access Checker tool. The service now allows the users to comment on the MS files without conversions. Google Drive's web-client also got a Gmail-like redesign earlier this year, which was mostly limited cosmetic facelift.